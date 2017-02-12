Ernie Watts
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
4
39th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Individual Or Group
Now Is The Hour (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Ernie Watts News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ernie Watts
Nominations
Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Individual Or Group
Now Is The Hour (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events