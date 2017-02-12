Ernie Watts News

searchsearch
Ernie Watts

Artist

Ernie Watts

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

4

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Individual Or Group

Now Is The Hour (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

