Elsie Simmons

Artist

Elsie Simmons

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

9th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Recording For Children

Alice Through The Looking Glass (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Elsie Simmons News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Elsie Simmons

Nominations

Best Recording For Children

Alice Through The Looking Glass (Album)

More from the 9th A Awards

