Elmer Iseler

Artist

Elmer Iseler

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

7th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Choral Performance (Other Than Opera)

Stravinsky: Symphony Of Psalms (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Elmer Iseler News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Elmer Iseler

Nominations

Nominations

Best Choral Performance (Other Than Opera)

Stravinsky: Symphony Of Psalms (Album)

