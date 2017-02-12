Ellen Hickmann News

Ellen Hickmann
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
17th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Opera Recording
Weber: Der Freischutz (Album)
Nominations
