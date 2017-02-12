searchsearch
Ellen Hickmann

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

17th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Weber: Der Freischutz (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ellen Hickmann News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ellen Hickmann

Nominations

Album Of The Year, Classical

Best Opera Recording

