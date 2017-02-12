searchsearch
Eglis Ochoa

Artist

Eglis Ochoa

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album

Tribute To The Cuarteto Patria (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Eglis Ochoa News

