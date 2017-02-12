Eglis Ochoa
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album
Tribute To The Cuarteto Patria (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Eglis Ochoa News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Eglis Ochoa
Nominations
Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album
Tribute To The Cuarteto Patria (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events