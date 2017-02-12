searchsearch
Dwight Blocker Bowers

Artist

Dwight Blocker Bowers

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Notes

American Musical Theater - Shows Songs And Stars (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Dwight Blocker Bowers News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Dwight Blocker Bowers

Nominations

Best Album Notes

American Musical Theater - Shows Songs And Stars (Album)

Best Historical Album

American Musical Theater - Shows, Songs And Stars (Album)

More from the 32nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events