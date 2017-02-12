Duke Ellington
WINS*
11
NOMINATIONS*
22
22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Big Band
Duke Ellington At Fargo, 1940 Live
Duke Ellington News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Duke Ellington
