Dixie Chicks
WINS*
12
NOMINATIONS*
19
49th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Not Ready To Make Nice
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Dixie Chicks News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Dixie Chicks
Wins
Record Of The Year
Not Ready To Make Nice
Album Of The Year
Taking The Long Way
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Not Ready To Make Nice
Best Country Album
Taking The Long Way
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events