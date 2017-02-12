Daniel Carson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
58th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Because He Lives (Amen)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Daniel Carson News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Daniel Carson
Nominations
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Because He Lives (Amen)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events