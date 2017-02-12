searchsearch
Dan Lavery

Artist

Dan Lavery

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

45th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Take Me As I Am

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Dan Lavery News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Dan Lavery

Nominations

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Take Me As I Am

Best Rock Album

Head On Straight

More from the 45th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events