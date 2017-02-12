searchsearch
Curtis Young

Artist

Curtis Young

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

5

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Southern Meets Soul: An American Gospel Jubilee

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Curtis Young News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Curtis Young

Nominations

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Southern Meets Soul: An American Gospel Jubilee

More from the 48th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events