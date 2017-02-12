searchsearch
Cranston Clements

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Cranston Clements News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Cranston Clements

Nominations

