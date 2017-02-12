Colin Hancock News

searchsearch
Colin Hancock

Artist

Colin Hancock

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Notes

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

