Clive Griffin
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
36th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
When I Fall In Love (Track)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Clive Griffin News
