Claudio Abbado
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
22
56th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Orchestral Performance
Schumann: Symphony No. 2; Overtures Manfred & Genoveva
Claudio Abbado News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Claudio Abbado
Nominations
Best Orchestral Performance
Schumann: Symphony No. 2; Overtures Manfred & Genoveva
