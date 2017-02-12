Christopher Theofanidis News

Christopher Theofanidis
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto
