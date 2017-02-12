Christopher Theofanidis News

searchsearch
Christopher Theofanidis

Christopher Theofanidis

0

2

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto

