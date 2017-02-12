searchsearch
Chris Hazell

Artist

Chris Hazell

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Chris Hazell News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Chris Hazell

Nominations

Best Classical Album

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

Best Opera Recording

Nielsen: Maskarade (Album)

