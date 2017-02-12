Cho-Liang Lin News

Cho-Liang Lin
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
40th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Performance
Schubert/Boccherini: Quintets (Schubert: Quintet In C Major/Boccherini: Quintet In E Major) (Album)
