Cho-Liang Lin

Artist

Cho-Liang Lin

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Performance

Schubert/Boccherini: Quintets (Schubert: Quintet In C Major/Boccherini: Quintet In E Major) (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Cho-Liang Lin News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Cho-Liang Lin

Nominations

More from the 40th Awards

