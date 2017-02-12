Chino Montero
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Hawaiian Music Album
Amy Hanaiali'i And Slack Key Masters Of Hawaii
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Chino Montero News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Chino Montero
Nominations
Best Hawaiian Music Album
Amy Hanaiali'i And Slack Key Masters Of Hawaii
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events