Chester Thompson
WINS*
8
NOMINATIONS*
9
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Put Your Lights On
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Chester Thompson News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Chester Thompson
Wins
Record Of The Year
Smooth
Album Of The Year
Supernatural
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Maria Maria
Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals
Smooth
Best Pop Instrumental Performance
El Farol
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Put Your Lights On
Best Rock Instrumental Performance
The Calling
Best Rock Album
Supernatural
Nominations
Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals
Love Of My Life (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events