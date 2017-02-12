searchsearch
Chester Thompson

Artist

Chester Thompson

WINS*

8

NOMINATIONS*

9

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Put Your Lights On

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Chester Thompson News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Chester Thompson

Wins

Record Of The Year

Smooth

Album Of The Year

Supernatural

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Maria Maria

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

Smooth

Best Pop Instrumental Performance

El Farol

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Put Your Lights On

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

The Calling

Best Rock Album

Supernatural

Nominations

Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals

Love Of My Life (Track)

