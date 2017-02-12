Caravana Cubana
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Traditional Tropical Latin Performance
Late Night Sessions (Album)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Caravana Cubana News
