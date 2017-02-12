searchsearch
Caravana Cubana

Artist

Caravana Cubana

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Traditional Tropical Latin Performance

Late Night Sessions (Album)

Caravana Cubana News

