Bruno Walter

Artist

Bruno Walter

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

7

7th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Performance - Orchestra

Mozart: Last Six Symphonies (Album)

Bruno Walter News

