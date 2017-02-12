Bruno Walter
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
7
7th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Performance - Orchestra
Mozart: Last Six Symphonies (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Bruno Walter News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bruno Walter
Nominations
Best Performance - Orchestra
Mozart: Last Six Symphonies (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events