WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

1

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Winter Morning Walks

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Brian Losch News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brian Losch

Wins

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Winter Morning Walks

Best Classical Vocal Solo

Winter Morning Walks

