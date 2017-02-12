Brian Green
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Musical Album For Children
Big Songs For Little Kids - I Feel Like Praising
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Brian Green News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brian Green
Nominations
Best Musical Album For Children
Big Songs For Little Kids - I Feel Like Praising
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events