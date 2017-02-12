searchsearch
Brett Shuster

Artist

Brett Shuster

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Classical Crossover Album

Schickele: Hornsmoke (Piano Concerto No. 2 In F Major "Ole"; Brass Calendar; Hornsmoke - A Horse Opera)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Brett Shuster News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brett Shuster

