Brandon Lake

Artist

Brandon Lake

WINS*

5

NOMINATIONS*

10

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Fear Is Not My Future

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Brandon Lake News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brandon Lake

Wins

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kingdom

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Album

Kingdom Book One Deluxe

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Breathe

Nominations

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

