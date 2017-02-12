Brandon Lake News

Brandon Lake
WINS*
5
NOMINATIONS*
10
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Fear Is Not My Future
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brandon Lake
Wins
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kingdom
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Fear Is Not My Future
Best Gospel Album
Kingdom Book One Deluxe
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Breathe
Nominations
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
