Brandon Flowers

Artist

Brandon Flowers

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

7

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Short Form Music Video

When You Were Young

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Brandon Flowers News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brandon Flowers

Nominations

Best Rock Song

When You Were Young

Best Short Form Music Video

When You Were Young

