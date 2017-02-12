Brad White News

Brad White
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Southern Gospel, Country Gospel or Bluegrass Gospel Album
Always Hear The Harmony: The Gospel Sessions
