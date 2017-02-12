searchsearch
Brad Paisley

Artist

Brad Paisley

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

18

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

Playing With Fire

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Brad Paisley News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Brad Paisley

Nominations

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

Playing With Fire

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals

Start A Band

