Boris Christoff
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
7th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Vocal Soloist Performance (With Or Without Orchestra)
Tsars And Kings (Opera Arias) (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Boris Christoff News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Boris Christoff
Nominations
Best Vocal Soloist Performance (With Or Without Orchestra)
Tsars And Kings (Opera Arias) (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events