Billy Davis Jr. News

Billy Davis Jr.

Artist

Billy Davis Jr.

WINS*

7

NOMINATIONS*

10

19th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Billy Davis Jr.

Wins

Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)

