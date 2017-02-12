Billy Davis Jr.
WINS*
7
NOMINATIONS*
10
19th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)
Billy Davis Jr. News
Wins
