Bill Wolfer

Artist

Bill Wolfer

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

27th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Footloose (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Bill Wolfer News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bill Wolfer

Nominations

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

Dancing In The Sheets (Single)

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Footloose (Album)

