Bill Wolfer
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
27th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Footloose (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Bill Wolfer News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bill Wolfer
Nominations
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
Dancing In The Sheets (Single)
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Footloose (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events