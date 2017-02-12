searchsearch
Bill Rice

Artist

Bill Rice

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Urban Cowboy (Album)

Bill Rice News

