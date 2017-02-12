searchsearch
Bernie Leadon

Artist

Bernie Leadon

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

18th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Lyin' Eyes

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Bernie Leadon News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bernie Leadon

Wins

Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Lyin' Eyes

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Lyin' Eyes (Single)

Album Of The Year

One Of These Nights (Album)

