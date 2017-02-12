Bernard Herrmann News

searchsearch
Bernard Herrmann

Artist

Bernard Herrmann

19th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Album Of Best Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Taxi Driver

