Bernard Herrmann
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
19th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Album Of Best Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Taxi Driver
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Bernard Herrmann News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Bernard Herrmann
Nominations
Album Of Best Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Taxi Driver
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events