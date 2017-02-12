searchsearch
Benita Valente

Artist

Benita Valente

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Chamber Music Or Other Small Ensemble Performance

Haydn: The Seven Last Words Of Christ (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Benita Valente News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Benita Valente

Nominations

Best Chamber Music Or Other Small Ensemble Performance

Haydn: The Seven Last Words Of Christ (Album)

33rd Awards

