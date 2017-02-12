Benita Valente
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Chamber Music Or Other Small Ensemble Performance
Haydn: The Seven Last Words Of Christ (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Benita Valente News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Benita Valente
Nominations
Best Chamber Music Or Other Small Ensemble Performance
Haydn: The Seven Last Words Of Christ (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events