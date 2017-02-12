searchsearch
Ben Fielding

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

What A Beautiful Name

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ben Fielding News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ben Fielding

Wins

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

What A Beautiful Name

More from the 60th Awards

