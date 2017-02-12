searchsearch
Ben Daniels

Artist

Ben Daniels

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Musical Theater Album

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ben Daniels News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ben Daniels

Nominations

Best Musical Theater Album

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

More from the 61st Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events