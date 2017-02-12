searchsearch
Becca Mizell

Artist

Becca Mizell

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

King Of The World

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Becca Mizell News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Becca Mizell

Nominations

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

King Of The World

More from the 59th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events