searchsearch
Axel Hedfors

Artist

Axel Hedfors

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

4

55th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

In My Mind (Axwell Remix)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Axel Hedfors News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Axel Hedfors

Nominations

Best Dance Recording

Don't You Worry Child

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

In My Mind (Axwell Remix)

More from the 55th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events