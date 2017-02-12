searchsearch
Astrud Gilberto

Artist

Astrud Gilberto

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

8th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Vocal Performance, Female

The Astrud Gilberto Album (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Astrud Gilberto News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Astrud Gilberto

Nominations

Best Vocal Performance, Female

The Astrud Gilberto Album (Album)

