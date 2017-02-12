Arthur Weisberg
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
14th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Album Of The Year, Classical
Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Arthur Weisberg News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Arthur Weisberg
Nominations
Album Of The Year, Classical
Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children (Album)
Best Chamber Music Performance
Crumb: Ancient Voices Of Children (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events