Arthur Gold
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music
Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes/Schumann: Spanische Liebeslieder (Album)
Arthur Gold News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Arthur Gold
