searchsearch
Arthur Gold

Artist

Arthur Gold

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes/Schumann: Spanische Liebeslieder (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Arthur Gold News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Arthur Gold

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Chamber Music

Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes/Schumann: Spanische Liebeslieder (Album)

More from the 6th A Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events