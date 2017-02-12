Annie Stoll News

searchsearch
Annie Stoll

Artist

Annie Stoll

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Annie Stoll

Wins

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

More from the 61st Awards

