Andrea Guerra
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
Million Voices (From Hotel Rwanda)
Andrea Guerra News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Andrea Guerra
Nominations
