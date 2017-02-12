Alexandra Patsavas News

Alexandra Patsavas
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
