Abbey Singers
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
6th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Most Promising New Classical Recording Artist
The Abbey Singers (Berg, Toch, Copland - N. Greenberg, cond.)
Abbey Singers News
