Abbey Singers

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

6th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Most Promising New Classical Recording Artist

The Abbey Singers (Berg, Toch, Copland - N. Greenberg, cond.)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Abbey Singers News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Abbey Singers

Nominations

6th A Awards

