searchsearch
Ólafur Arnalds

Artist

Ólafur Arnalds

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Line

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ólafur Arnalds News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ólafur Arnalds

Nominations

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Loom

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Line

More from the 64th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events