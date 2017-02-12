Ólafur Arnalds
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Bottom Line
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Ólafur Arnalds News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ólafur Arnalds
Nominations
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Loom
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Bottom Line
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events