Ben Hartman News

Ben Hartman

Artist

Ben Hartman

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Musical Theater Album

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ben Hartman

Nominations

Best Musical Theater Album

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

