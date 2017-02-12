Alex Treviño News

searchsearch
Alex Treviño

Artist

Alex Treviño

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alegría Del Mariachi

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alegría Del Mariachi

